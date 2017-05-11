Adidas have sold all three of its golf brands - TaylorMade, Adams Golf and Ashworth - to US private equity firm KPS Capital Partners

Adidas Sells TaylorMade For $425m

Just a day after Rory McIlroy signed with TaylorMade, the brand, along with Adams and Ashworth, were sold by Adidas to the US private equity group KPS Partners.

A sale has been on the cards for a year now, after Adidas put its golf businesses on the market last May.

There have been plenty of rumours on who would buy TaylorMade, including Tiger Woods and Muira, but the New York-based KPS will add TaylorMade, Adams and Ashworth to its portfolio of over $5 billion in assets.

The sale is expected to be completed by the end of 2017 and it is unknown what will happen with the Adams Golf and Ashworth brands.

According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, Adidas golf’s revenue has fallen around $1.2 billion since 2012 when it was up to $1.7 billion. That figure had fallen to just over $500 million four years later.

