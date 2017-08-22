We take an in-depth look at the gear used by the European Tour's latest winner Adrian Otaegui
Adrian Otaegui What’s In The Bag?
Adrian Otaegui won his first European Tour title at the Paul Lawrie Match Play.
Otaegui came from behind to beat home favourite Marcel Siem 2&1 in the final at Bad Griesbach.
The Spaniard said: “It’s very, very special to have my first European Tour victory here at the Paul Lawrie. I’m so happy.
“The way I played the back nine being three down after nine holes, I played good golf.
Otaegui is a TaylorMade staffer and has a full bag of 2017 TaylorMade products, including the new M1 460 driver.
Continues below
2017 TaylorMade M1 driver
You can now tweak your launch, spin and…
TaylorMade P790 and P730 Irons Launched
TaylorMade P790 and P730 Irons Launched TaylorMade has…
TaylorMade Milled Grind Wedges Review
TaylorMade Milled Grind Wedges Review
He carries two TaylorMade M2 Tour fairway woods as well as the new P750 irons.
Buy Otaegui’s adidas Tour 360 boost shoes from Amazon here
He also has the new 2017 Milled Grind wedges and the Spider Red Tour putter.
His ball is the TaylorMade TP5x.
Adrian Otaegui What’s In The Bag?
Driver: 2017 TaylorMade M1 460 8.5 with Aldila X-Torsion shaft
Buy the 2017 TaylorMade M1 driver from American Golf here
3 Wood: 2017 TaylorMade M2 Tour 15 with Mitsubishi Chemical Diamana D+ 70-X shaft
5 Wood: 2017 TaylorMade M2 Tour 18 with Mitsubishi Chemical Diamana BF 70-X shaft
Buy the 2017 TaylorMade M2 Tour fairway wood from American Golf here
Irons (3-PW): TaylorMade P750 with KBS C-Taper S+
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 50 and 58, both with Dynamic Gold S400 shafts
Buy TaylorMade Milled Grind wedges from American Golf here
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
Buy the TaylorMade Spider Tour Red putter from American Golf here
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
Buy TaylorMade TP5x golf balls from Amazon here
Adrian Otaegui shoes and apparel
The Spaniard wears adidas apparel including the adidas Boost Tour 360 shoes.
Buy Otaegui’s adidas climacool 3 Stripe Competition Polo Shirt from American Golf here
Buy Otaegui’s adidas Ball Marker Belt from Amazon here
Buy Otaegui’s TaylorMade cap from Amazon here
Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.