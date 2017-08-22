We take an in-depth look at the gear used by the European Tour's latest winner Adrian Otaegui

Adrian Otaegui What’s In The Bag?

Adrian Otaegui won his first European Tour title at the Paul Lawrie Match Play.

Otaegui came from behind to beat home favourite Marcel Siem 2&1 in the final at Bad Griesbach.

The Spaniard said: “It’s very, very special to have my first European Tour victory here at the Paul Lawrie. I’m so happy.

“The way I played the back nine being three down after nine holes, I played good golf.

Otaegui is a TaylorMade staffer and has a full bag of 2017 TaylorMade products, including the new M1 460 driver.

