Take a look inside the winning golf bag of the Volvo China Open champion Alex Levy

Alex Levy sealed his fourth European Tour title by winning the Volvo China Open for the second time.

The Frenchman began the day seven behind South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli but caught him by birdieing the last to shoot a five-under 67 and take it to a playoff.

Frittelli, who shot a two-over 74 on the final day, parred the par-5 18th in the playoff and lost when Alex Levy rolled in a 15 footer for birdie.

The world number 74, who last won at the 2016 European Open, has now set his sights on the 2018 Ryder Cup in his homeland.

“It’s a goal and a dream for me to play the Ryder Cup in France,” he said.

“I will do a lot of work to play the Ryder Cup and I will do my best to be part of the team.”

Levy signed an apparel and footwear deal with Nike in January and his bag is predominantly made up of Titleist clubs, including the 816H, 714MB irons and Vokey SM6 wedges.

He uses a 2016 TaylorMade M2 driver and the TaylorMade M2 Tour 3 wood.

His putter is the Odyssey V-Line Versa Big T mallet, and he uses the Titleist Pro V1x

Alex Levy What’s In The Bag?

Driver: 2016 TaylorMade M2

Fairway wood: TaylorMade M2 Tour

Hybrid: Titleist 816H1 17°

3 iron: Titleist 712U 20°

Irons (4-pw): Titleist 714 MB, Dynamic Gold X100 Tour Issue

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 54° and 58°-08 M grind, Dynamic Gold X100 Tour Issue

Putter: Odyssey V-Line Versa Big T

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Apparel: Nike