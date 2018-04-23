We take a look at the equipment used by Alex Levy in his Trophee Hassan II win

Alex Levy What’s In The Bag?

Alex Levy won his fifth European Tour title at the Trophee Hassan II.

Levy posted a two-under-par 70 on Sunday to beat Alvaro Quiros by a shot at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam.

The Frenchman has moved up to a career-high 47th in the world rankings and strengthened his Ryder Cup hopes with victory.

Levy’s bag is made up predominantly of Titleist equipment along with a TaylorMade driver and an Odyssey putter.

He is currently a free agent in terms of equipment barring a ball deal with Titleist so had the freedom to use what he chooses.

Most of his clubs are not the newest models currently out on the market, but they still seem to be working well for him.

The 27-year-old currently uses the TaylorMade M2 driver. Levy averaged 300.6 yards off the tee in Morocco and hit just 44.6% of fairways. That is down on his season average of 61%

He then carries a Titleist 915Fd 3 wood with 15° of loft as well as a Titleist 816H1 in 17°.

His irons are also Titleist, a 716CB 3 iron and older 714MBs from 4 to PW. He hit an impressive 70.8% of Greens in Regulation for the week.

He then carries two Titleist wedges – a Vokey SM6 52° gap wedge and a Vokey SM7 lob wedge in 58°.

He putts with an Odyssey O Works 7 fang putter. He averaged 28.8 putts per round for the tournament and 1.8 putts per GIR.

His ball is the Titleist Pro V1x.