Read on below to see our Alex Noren WITB, which reveals the clubs the Swede used to shoot 10-under-par in his final round to win the 2017 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The 34-year-old needed only 24 putts with an Odyssey blade, including a five footer on the final hole for eagle. That got him to 11-under and helped erode a seven shot deficit to claim the European Tour’s signature event.

The BMW PGA Championship was Noren’s fifth win in the last 12 months, and ninth career European Tour victory.

The Swede was using a very similar bag line-up to last year’s wins at the Scottish Open, the European Masters, the British Masters and the Nedbank Golf Challenge, with just two changes.

First he had upgraded from his Callaway XR 16 Sub Zero driver to the new Callaway GBB Epic Sub Zero driver. He then did the same thing with his low-lofted 3-wood, switching out his XR for the GBB Epic.

It all helped Noren play in a class of his own on the final day at Wentworth as he made eight birdies before an eagle at the last clinched a new course record of 62.

Key to his win was a magnificent display of ball striking with his Apex Pro irons, with birdies coming at three of his first four holes to get him within striking distance of the leaders. Another three consecutive birdies from the 12th came courtesy of his hot putter, before a career five-iron to five feet at the 72nd hole set a clubhouse target that would never be matched.

Alex Noren WITB – BMW PGA Championship Winning Clubs

Driver: Callaway GBB Epic Sub Zero (8.5°)

Fairway wood: Callaway GBB Epic (13.5°)

Hybrid: Callaway Apex (18°)

Irons: Callaway Apex Pro (4-9)

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 2 (47°, 52°, 56° and 60°)

Putter: Odyssey Works #1

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft