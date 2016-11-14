See what equipment the Swede used to win his fourth tournament of the year with this Alex Noren WITB - Nedbank Golf Challenge Winning Clubs

Alex Noren WITB – Nedbank Golf Challenge Winning Clubs

Alex Noren’s season just keeps getting better and better.

The Swede won the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa – the second of three European Tour Finals Series tournaments – to move to third in the Race to Dubai.

What’s more, he’s up to a career-high ninth in the Official World Golf Rankings – in January 2015 he wasn’t even in the world’s top 700.

Noren shot a nine-under-par 63 to leapfrog leader Jeunghun Wang to win by six at the Gary Player Country Club in Sun City.

He now goes into this week’s DP World Tour Championship with a chance of winning the Race to Dubai, but will need to topple Henrik Stenson and Danny Willett.

The 34-year-old used a full set of Callaway clubs.

He led the field in greens in regulation, hitting 75%, with the Callaway Apex Pro 16 irons.

He only hit 46.6% of fairways with his XR 16 Sub Zero driver, although he did average a whopping 314.6 yards with it.

Noren ranked fourth in putts per G.I.R and sixth in putts per round – using an Odyssey Works #1. Gripping it left-hand-low, he holed some crucial putts on Sunday in a final round that included eight birdies and an eagle.

Driver: Callaway XR 16 Sub Zero 8.5°

3 Wood: Callaway XR

Hybrid: Callaway Apex 18°

Irons: Callaway Apex Pro 16 (4-9)

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 2 (47°, 52°, 56°, 60°)

Putter: Odyssey Works #1

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft

In 2016 Alex Noren has won the Scottish Open, the European Masters, the British Masters and now the Nedbank Golf Challenge. He’s now won nine European Tour titles.