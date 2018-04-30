Check out the clubs Alexander Bjork used in his Volvo China Open victory

Alexander Bjork What’s In The Bag?

Alexander Bjork won his maiden European Tour title at the Volvo China Open, shooting a seven-under-par round of 65 on Sunday to win by one.

The Swede was playing in his 44th European Tour event.

“It’s tough to describe the emotions,” he said.

“I’m really happy and really proud of myself the way I played today, it’s probably one of the best rounds of golf I ever played, the best round in the situation. I made pretty much no mistakes today, I’m super happy.

“I’ve been striking the ball so well off the tee and also into the greens all week. It’s been so solid, it’s easy to play a round when the swing is there.”

Here we take a look at the equipment in Bjork’s bag.

The 27-year-old is a Cobra ambassador and currently uses a Cobra LTD 3 wood and a mixed set of King Forged CB and King Forged MB irons.

Other than that, his bag is quite mixed with TaylorMade, Callaway, Titleist and Odyssey equipment.

Bjork currently has the TaylorMade M1 2017 driver in the bag. He averaged 282 yards off the tee in China and hit 73% of fairways.

His 3 wood is the Cobra LTD in 13° and he also carries a Callaway Apex hybrid in 18° of loft.

He has the Cobra king Forged CB irons in 4-6 then MBs from 7-PW. He hit just over 72% of Greens in Regulation for the week.

He carries three Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges, in 51°, 55° and 60° of loft.

His putter is a red Odyssey #5 with microhinge grooves.

His putting was key to his victory, and he averaged just 26.8 putts per round for the week. That was the best in the field.

He uses the Titleist Pro V1 ball and wears FootJoy’s new Tour-S shoes.