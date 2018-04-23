We take a look at the gear used by Andrew Landry in his Valero Texas Open win
Andrew Landry What’s In The Bag?
Andrew Landry won his maiden PGA Tour title at the Valero Texas Open.
He parred the final seven holes to seal a two stroke victory at TPC San Antonio.
The American is a Ping ambassador and uses a majority of the company’s clubs.
Interestingly, his driver is the Ping G30 which came out in 2014. Landry has averaged 292.8 yards on Tour this season, finding just under 60% of fairways.
The 30-year-old carries a newer Ping G 3 wood and another Ping G 5 wood.
His irons are the Ping iBlades from 3 to PW. His 4 and 5 irons are 1° weak and 6-PW are all 0.5 weak.
He has hit just under 67% of Greens in Regulation this season on the PGA Tour.
Landry carries two Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges in 52° and 60°.
His putter is the Ping PLD ZB-S and his ball is the Titleist Pro V1x
Driver: Ping G30 9°
3 wood: Ping G 14.5°
5 wood: Ping G 17.5°
Irons (3-PW): Ping iBlade
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 52° and 60°
Putter: Ping PLD ZB-S
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
