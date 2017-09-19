We take a look at the gear used by Anna Nordqvist in her second major victory at the Evian Championship

Anna Nordqvist won her second major title at the Evian Championship on a thrilling final day in France.

The Swede shot a closing five-under-par 66, which included four birdies and an eagle, and then beat American Brittany Altomare in a playoff as the heavens opened.

She moves up to world #4 with her victory.

Let’s take a look at the equipment she uses…

The 30-year-old almost has a full bag of Callaways, with 11 Callaway clubs and three PXG wedges.

Nordqvist uses the Great Big Bertha Epic driver which she averaged 238 yards with in what was her second LPGA Tour victory of the season.

Her 238 yard average is more than 30 yards shorter than the LPGA Tour’s Driving Distance leader Maude-Aimee LeBlanc who averages just under 280 yards.

Although the all-important stat is the Swede’s 79% of fairways hit, proving accuracy beats distance.

Nordqvist ranks 73rd on the LPGA’s Driving Distance stats this year with just under 253 yards.

It wasn’t just during the Evian Championship that Nordqvist was accurate off the tee, she’s one of the LPGA Tour’s best.

She ranks 10th in the Driving Accuracy stat with just over 80% of fairways hit for 2017.

The two-time major winner carries an Epic 3 wood as well as an Epic hybrid and a Callaway Apex UT with 24° of loft, which is equivalent to a 4 iron.

She then has Callaway Apex CF16 irons and three PXG 0311 wedges.

Nordqvist ranks 2nd on Tour in Greens in Regulation with almost 77%, 1% behind Lexi Thompson who leads the category.

Nordqvist is slightly further down the LPGA’s putting stats in 74th position with an average of just under 30 putts per round. She uses the Odyssey O-Works Black 330M.

Anna Nordqvist What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Callaway GBB Epic 9° with Mitsubishi Rayon Fubuki 50S shaft

3 wood: Callaway GBB Epic 15° (-1) with Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage 60R shaft

Hybrid: Callaway GBB Epic 20° with Fujikura Pro 73S shaft

Utility: Callaway Apex UT 24° with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-85S shaft

Irons (4-PW): Callaway Apex CF16 with KBS Tour 90S shafts

Wedges: PXG 0311 50°/12°, 54°/14° and 58°/12° with 610 Wedge 110 shafts

Putter: Odyssey O-Works Black 330M

