The Apple Watch Series 3 still isn’t quite perfect for golfers – but it’s getting close

While the Apple Watch Series 2 made some great strides towards crafting a smartwatch geared towards golfers, it still wasn’t quite there in terms of including everything a golfer might want.

The newly announced Apple Watch Series 3, which of course plays nice with the company’s iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, bolsters the features of last year’s models, building upon its new GPS sensor. With the new model, the Apple Watch Series 3 now includes a barometric altimeter, meaning it can track relative elevation.

This means that the activity tracking now keep tabs on the more hilly fairways you traverse during 18 holes. This will come into its own away from the golf course, too, with the altimeter being able to record the elevation of your more gruelling hilly runs and cycles. This extra exercise intensity will no doubt help your performance on the course.

You’ll be able to keep a better eye on your overall health thanks to an improved Heart Rate app, too. This will show you your resting and recovery heart rate, which are excellent indicators of your overall cardiovascular health. Your ticker is also being monitored for heart rhythm and unusual spikes when you’re not exercising, which could be vital in early detection of more serious health conditions.