Arccos Caddie 2.0 Platform Launched - Golfers can now select the most optimum strategy on every shot thanks to Arccos Golf's rich data set and partnership with Microsoft

The Arccos Caddie 2.0 is a next-generation artificial intelligence product launched by Arccos Golf, said to help amateur golfers in shooting lower scores through more optimum strategy choices.

Off the back of the successful Arccos 360, which scooped an Editor’s Choice Award earlier this year, Arccos Caddie 2.0 is ground-breaking technology is powered by Microsoft Azure data to provide three different strategies for every shot for golfers on any hole in the world.

More than one million rounds of golf have been played using Arccos since its introduction on over 40,000 courses worldwide. This makes it golf’s richest data set, having registered 418 million GPS course mapping data points, as well as collating 26 billion time-stamped, geotagged data points on golfer behaviours.

By using on-course data, Arccos engineers and Microsoft’s A.I. scientists have been able to make a significant expansion of Arccos Caddie’s capabilities.

The Caddie 2.0 calculates these strategies by taking into account the user’s shot history, historical performance of other Arccos users, wind speed/direction and other weather conditions, elevation changes, hole geometry and hazard locations.

Users of the Arccos 360 system, which uses tags or smart grips with sensors in the top of the grip to track shot locations, will be able to gain access to Arccos Caddie 2.0 free of charge.

“Working with Microsoft, we’re plugging into a very traditional framework – the caddie/player relationship – and taking it to the next level through the power of AI,” Andrew Turner, Senior Director of Global Sales for Arccos, told GM.

“Considering only 3 per cent of golfers today have access to advice from a human caddie, we’re also helping adjust the caddie experience by making it available to anyone.”

The strategy information Arccos Caddie 2.0 provides off the tee is legal for competition use, although other features, like elevation changes on approach shots, are not. Users can toggle the system for competition use when required.

Arccos products have been used for over one million rounds of golf since the companies introduction to the sport and has data analysis on over 40,000 courses worldwide. It claims to be responsible for improving the handicap of golf players by an average of 3.55 strokes in 2017.