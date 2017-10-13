Under Armour Autumn/Winter 2017 Apparel Unveiled - We take a look at the latest clothing from performance brand Under Armour ideal for the off season

Under Armour Autumn/Winter 2017 Apparel Unveiled

Under Armour has unveiled its Autumn/Winter performance apparel for golfers in 2017, featuring ColdGear Reactor, a cold-weather innovation that Jordan Spieth benefited from en route to winning his first Claret Jug at Royal Birkdale.

UA ColdGear Reactor is said to be your own personal thermostat for the golf course. Always warm, but never too warm, it supposedly responds to your climate and effort level, warming you up when you are less active, and cooling you down as you heat up to maintain the perfect level of warmth.

The adaptive fabric traps warmth, while releasing excess heat and moisture so you stay comfortable, with no damp feeling.

UA ColdGear Reactor features in a number of new products for Under Armour’s AW17 range including the UA ColdGear Reactor Hybrid ½ Zip (above, RRP £65), the UA ColdGear Infrared Reactor Jacket (RRP £125) and Vest (RRP £80), and Vest (RRP £60) and UA ColdGear Reactor Fitted LS baselayer (below, RRP £45).

Dominant in the UK’s winter apparel market thanks to its ground-breaking innovations developed in-house, Under Armour has become one of the go-to brand for golfers looking to stay warm and dry on the course in the cold winter months.

Under Armour’s ColdGear Reactor products are complemented by a full range of polos, accessories and footwear as well as UA Storm and Gore-Tex Paclite rainwear, and ColdGear Infrared products for winter.

These include the Gore-Tex Paclite Jacket (above, RRP £240) and Pant (RRP £190), Storm 3 Jacket (RRP £110) and Pant (RRP £85), an updated Match Play CGI Taper Pant (RRP £70) and new Storm Sweaterfleece Crew Jumper (below, RRP £55) to offer golfers apparel innovations to take on any conditions winter throws at them.

Be sure to check out the Golf Monthly Winter Gear Guide, featuring in the December issue of the magazine, which goes on sale in early November, to see even more Under Armour products ideal for the off season.