Bernd Wiesberger What’s In The Bag?

Take a look at the equipment used by the Shenzhen International winner Bernd Wiesberger

Bernd Wiesberger What's In The Bag?

Bernd Wiesberger What’s In The Bag?

Bernd Wiesberger secured his fourth European Tour title in fashion with a playoff victory over Tommy Fleetwood at the Shenzhen International.

The Austrian made a classy birdie on the 18th, the first extra playoff hole, to win his first European Tour title since the French Open in July 2015.

Related: Take a look inside the new Titleist Tour Truck

The 31-year-old hasn’t missed a cut since the 2016 USPGA Championship and now moves up to 30th in the Official World Golf Ranking, closer to his career-high of 23rd.

The Titleist ambassador’s standout statistic for the week was his sand saves percentage, topping the list with 100%.

He uses Titleist Vokey SM6 wedges in 46°, 52° and 60° lofts.

He is using the new Titleist 917 metalwoods, carrying an 8.5° 917D3 driver in the A1 setting and the new 917F in 13.5°. He averaged 283.5 yards off the tee during the Shenzhen International.

His irons are a mixed set with a Titleist 716 T-MB 3 iron, 716 CBs from 4-6 iron and 716 MB blades from 7-9.

His putter is a Scotty Cameron Futura mallet with the two thumb grip.

His ball is the 2017 Titleist Pro V1x.

Bernd Wiesberger What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Titleist 917D3 8.5° A1 setting, Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage XT 80TX

3 wood: Titleist 917F 13.5° D2 setting, Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK Blue 90TX

Hybrid: Titleist 915HD 17.5°, Fujikura Motore Speeder HB 9.8X Tour Spec

3 iron: Titleist 716 T-MB, Nippon N.S. Modus3 Tour 120X

4-6 irons: Titleist 716 CB, Nippon N.S. Modus3 Tour 120X

7-9 irons: Titleist 716 MB, Nippon N.S. Modus3 Tour 120X

PW: Titleist Vokey SM6 46°

GW: Titleist Vokey SM6 52°

LW: Titleist Vokey SM6 60°

Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X7M

Ball: Titleist Pro V1