Bernd Wiesberger What’s In The Bag?

Bernd Wiesberger secured his fourth European Tour title in fashion with a playoff victory over Tommy Fleetwood at the Shenzhen International.

The Austrian made a classy birdie on the 18th, the first extra playoff hole, to win his first European Tour title since the French Open in July 2015.

The 31-year-old hasn’t missed a cut since the 2016 USPGA Championship and now moves up to 30th in the Official World Golf Ranking, closer to his career-high of 23rd.

The Titleist ambassador’s standout statistic for the week was his sand saves percentage, topping the list with 100%.

He uses Titleist Vokey SM6 wedges in 46°, 52° and 60° lofts.

He is using the new Titleist 917 metalwoods, carrying an 8.5° 917D3 driver in the A1 setting and the new 917F in 13.5°. He averaged 283.5 yards off the tee during the Shenzhen International.

His irons are a mixed set with a Titleist 716 T-MB 3 iron, 716 CBs from 4-6 iron and 716 MB blades from 7-9.

His putter is a Scotty Cameron Futura mallet with the two thumb grip.

His ball is the 2017 Titleist Pro V1x.

Driver: Titleist 917D3 8.5° A1 setting, Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage XT 80TX

3 wood: Titleist 917F 13.5° D2 setting, Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK Blue 90TX

Hybrid: Titleist 915HD 17.5°, Fujikura Motore Speeder HB 9.8X Tour Spec

3 iron: Titleist 716 T-MB, Nippon N.S. Modus3 Tour 120X

4-6 irons: Titleist 716 CB, Nippon N.S. Modus3 Tour 120X

7-9 irons: Titleist 716 MB, Nippon N.S. Modus3 Tour 120X

PW: Titleist Vokey SM6 46°

GW: Titleist Vokey SM6 52°

LW: Titleist Vokey SM6 60°

Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X7M

Ball: Titleist Pro V1