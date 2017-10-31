We take a look at the equipment used by Champions Tour superstar Bernhard Langer

Bernhard Langer What’s In The Bag?

Bernhard Langer is having the season of his life on the PGA Tour Champions, winning seven times including three Senior Majors.

The 60-year-old has amassed over $24.5m in Champions Tour career-earnings and is now just nine short of Jay Haas’ record of 45 titles.

Unsurprisingly Langer has some seriously impressive stats this year.

He averages 280 yards off the tee and 80% of fairways using the new Ping G400 driver.

His 3 wood is the 2017 TaylorMade M2.

The Adams ambassador still uses the Adams Idea Pro hybrid, a trusty club that Langer uses an awful lot.

From his woods down, it’s difficult to know exactly what he uses as there’s a lot of lead tape on his irons and wedges covering the branding.

He’s been spotted using both Adams Idea Pro blades and TaylorMade’s RSi Forged irons this year as well as the Cleveland RTX 2.0 wedge.

The two-time Masters champion leads the GIR stats on the PGA Tour Champions with over 78% of Greens in Regulation.

He uses another old classic in the Odyssey White Steel 2-ball putter with the broomhandle shaft which he uses to deadly effect.

He’s averaged 1.68 putts per GIR this year, which is better than Tiger Woods’ best season in 2000.

Bernhard Langer What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Ping G400 with Graphite Design Tour AD-DI Black

3 wood: TaylorMade M2 with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-6s

Hybrid: Adams Idea Pro

Irons: TaylorMade RSi Forged/Adams Idea blades

Wedges: Cleveland RTX 2.0

Putter: Odyssey White Steel 2-ball broomhandle

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Glove: Titleist Players Glove

Shoes: Adidas Tour 360

Apparel: Bogner USA

