Big Max has released three more new golf bags for the 2018 season to compliment the existing models

Big Max 2018 Golf Bag Line Up Finalised

After releasing their next generation bags in the new year, Big Max has returned in preparation for the summer season. They have added three new bags to their Aqua and Dri Lite ranges.

Once again, the key feature supporting the Aqua range is the unique Drop-Stop system that guarantees the bags stay 100% waterproof. Using the waterproof fabric with an unprecedented waterproof rating of over 10.000mm, sealed seams and specially designed Japanese waterproof zips, it means Big Max’s bags will keep your belongings bone dry no matter the weather.

The new Aqua Wave is a larger stand bag which could also easily function as a cart bag. Despite it’s size it is still only weighs 1.9kg, making it easy to carry. It can also boast six fully waterproof pockets. It has an RRP of £189.99 and comes in five different colours.

The Aqua Ocean is a smaller bag but doesn’t compromise on quality. It has plenty of storage options, with five waterproof pockets. It also offers a glove, towel and umbrella holder. Despite weighing just 1.7kg, it has space for a full set of clubs, meaning it is an upgrade on any pencil bag or lightweight Sunday bag. With the choice between six different colours to pick from. It has an RRP of £129.99.

Big Max have also added the Dri Lite Prime cart bag with the Dri Lite Active.

The Dri Lite range delivers a water resistant golf bag. It has a 2.000mm waterproof rating, meaning it is still classed as waterproof.

The sleek design provides nine pockets, including one which is fully waterproof for valuables. It’s ultra light design means it weighs less than most cart bags at just 2.2kg, while it offers four different colour combinations. It has an RRP of £159.99.