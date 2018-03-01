Big Max Blade IP Push Trolley Revealed - This light, robust and compact-folding push trolley now features a simpler folding system for easier use

Big Max Blade IP Push Trolley Revealed

Sitting alongside the impressive Blade+ and Autofold FF push trolley models comes the new Blade IP, with its fourth generation of Fold Flat technology.

With a folded size of 88cm x 62cm and a depth of just 12.5 cm the Blade IP is comfortably the most compact folding push trolley on the market, making it easy to store in the tightest of spaces, like in a small boot or on top of a car’s parcel shelf without obscuring the driver’s view to the rear.

While the Blade IP has the same depth as the Blade +, it benefits from a new folding internal mechanism, which is now a simple three-step process that allows you to click the parts into place rather than having to use clips. This also makes it more robust and simpler to use.

Another point of difference with other models in the Big Max Push Trolley family is the more rounded frame that also has an anodized metallic finish, which gives it greater durability.

Aside from its unique folding and storage qualities, the Blade IP stands out for its robust, stable construction and ease of use on the fairways. Adjustable bag brackets accommodate even the largest Tour bag and the double foot brake keeps it in place even on the hilliest courses.

An integrated drink holder, storage compartment in the handle, ball, tee and double scorecard holder keep all your necessities close to hand and multiple Quick Lok and Quick Fix bases are ready to take any Big Max accessory such as umbrella holder or GPS holder.

The new Big Max Blade IP push trolley is on sale now with an RRP of £299.99 and comes in five colours of Black, Black/Lime, White, White/Lime, Phantom/Red with a five-year guarantee.