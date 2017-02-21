Big Max Blade Quattro Push Trolley Revealed - New four-wheel manual trolley boasts stability and fold-flat technology for easy storage and manoeuvrability

Big Max Blade Quattro Push Trolley Revealed

A four-wheeled golf trolley is naturally more stable than a three-wheeled equivalent so in 2017, Big Max set its sights on tackling golf’s toughest terrain and has come up with the new Blade Quattro.

The four-wheel Blade Quattro push trolley has been developed with the hilliest courses in mind with the extra wheel bringing the robust stability needed to keep it on track whatever the terrain.

In addition to its stability, the Blade Quattro also incorporates Big Max’s unique fold flat technology. Used in the award-winning Blade+ and Autofold FF trolleys, this trolley folding innovation is allows all four wheels to flip neatly under the trolley in one swift movement.

On the course is where this trolley really shines. Its glides across the toughest terrain, even with the largest Tour bag on board. It offers complete stability even when traversing a hillside and keeps you on course whatever the conditions underfoot.

A footbrake keeps the trolley in place when stationary and a host of features such as the organiser panel with storage compartment, height adjustable handle and quick fix and quick lock fixings for accessories complete the package.

Combining Fold Flat technology and four-wheel stability, the Blade Quattro offers a robust simplicity that is unrivalled. For any course it offers every practicality that a golfer who loves to push could want, but hit the hills or rough terrain and the Blade Quattro leaves the competition in its wake.

Available in Black, Black/Lime, White, White/Red frames from March 2017, the Big Max Blade Quattro has an RRP of £279.99. For more information, visit www.bigmaxgolf.co.uk