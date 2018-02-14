Big Max Launches Next Generation Bag Range

Big Max has unveiled their latest waterproof golf bag range for 2018, which is set to build on the success of the company’s development of their AQUA technology.

The new cart bags for 2018 from Big Max build on the success of the company’s Aqua technology as well as a unique innovation that creates a new category of golf bag.

The technology underpinning the Aqua range is the brand’s new Drop-Stop system that guarantees the bags are 100% waterproof. Using waterproof fabric with an unprecedented waterproof rating of over 10.000mm, along with sealed seams and specially designed Japanese waterproof zips, the Aqua range delivers an unrivalled level of protection from the elements.

The inclusion of specially designed Japanese waterproof zips and removable see-through hoods helps to take water protection to new levels.

The first bag of Big Max’s new range is called the Aqua Hybrid said to deliver the best of both Cart and Stand bag technology. Many stand bags are prone to twisting and shifting as the base mechanism isn’t designed to sit flat while cart bags are cumbersome to carry.

The Hybrid has a unique flat base and leg lock system are perfect for securing to a trolley or buggy, sitting as perfectly square as the most robust cart bag. The footless stand mechanism works exactly like any other stand bag while the air channel straps allow for breathability and comfort.

It contains seven spacious waterproof pockets, 14 way divider and weighs just 2.3kgs making it easy to carry around. It has an RRP of £229.99 and comes in six colour options.

The next bag released is the Aqua Sport 2, which includes a 14 way, 9.5-inch organiser top and full-length dividers making it easy to organise a full set of golf clubs.

Just like the Aqua Hybrid, the Sport 2 consists of a clear rain hood with dual zips to complete the waterproofing of the bag. A host of neat features such as oversize cooler pocket and easy carry handles combine with neat accessory storage options.

It has an RRP of £239.99 and comes in a whopping nine colour options.

Finally there is the Aqua Tour 2, which has an enormous capacity for storage and weighs at just 2.7kg. The Tour 2 has nine spacious pockets, glove and towel holder, umbrella holder and a 10 inch, 14 way top leading down to individual dividers.

The Tour 2 is priced at £269.99 and comes in six colour options.