Big Max Terrain Electric Trolley Revealed

Big Max, the most owned push trolley brand in Europe, is adding to its electric trolley range with the launch of a new model called Terrain. Unlike the four-wheeled Coaster Quad Brake model, this three wheel trolley is designed to give you complete control on a variety of terrains, leaving you free to concentrate on your game.

The Terrain beneftis from a 230w whisper quiet motor, which delivers the power while the reinforced differential and automatic downhill braking keeps speed constant regardless of the slope you’re on.

This combines with differential steering and robust construction to navigate the fairways with ease whatever the gradient or surface level. The Terrain also features a colour display with a speedometer, battery status and distance control.

The folding mechanism is quick and simple to operate, packing away compactly to fit in a variety of car boot sizes with ease.

On the height adjustable handle the Terrain has a neat storage facility with room for scorecard, GPS or phone. It also houses an optional solar charger to keep all of your devices topped up on your round.

With a Lithium battery as standard and a host of compatible accessories such as a seat, drinks holder and umbrella holder, the Terrain offers comfort and practicality for every user.

The Terrain electric trolley has an RRP of £799.