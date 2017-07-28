Big Max Terrain Electric Trolley Revealed - A host of features on the new Big Max Terrain electric trolley combine to provide a smooth ride and enjoyable on-course experience

Big Max Terrain Electric Trolley Revealed

Big Max, the most owned push trolley brand in Europe, is adding to its electric trolley range with the launch of a new model called Terrain. Unlike the four-wheeled Coaster Quad Brake model, this three wheel trolley is designed to give you complete control on a variety of terrains, leaving you free to concentrate on your game.

The Terrain beneftis from a 230w whisper quiet motor, which delivers the power while the reinforced differential and automatic downhill braking keeps speed constant regardless of the slope you’re on.

Related: Best Electric Trolleys 2017

This combines with differential steering and robust construction to navigate the fairways with ease whatever the gradient or surface level. The Terrain also features a colour display with a speedometer, battery status and distance control.

The folding mechanism is quick and simple to operate, packing away compactly to fit in a variety of car boot sizes with ease.

On the height adjustable handle the Terrain has a neat storage facility with room for scorecard, GPS or phone. It also houses an optional solar charger to keep all of your devices topped up on your round.

With a Lithium battery as standard and a host of compatible accessories such as a seat, drinks holder and umbrella holder, the Terrain offers comfort and practicality for every user.

The Terrain electric trolley has an RRP of £799.