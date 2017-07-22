We take a look at the equipment used by Branden Grace in his record-breaking 62 at the Open

Branden Grace What’s In The Bag?

Branden Grace became the first man to ever shoot a 62 in a major championship on day three of the Open at Royal Birkdale.

The South African’s eight under par 62 contained eight birdies and 10 pars, and he did so using a full bag of Callaway clubs with a Titleist ball.

He uses the Callaway GBB Epic Sub Zero driver in 9°, and has no fairway woods in the bag this week.

Instead, he is using two Callaway Apex UT’s in 18° and 21 lofts°, perfect for keeping the ball down in the windy conditions at Birkdale.

They are both fitted with True Temper Project X 6.5 shafts, which he also has in his irons and wedges.

His irons are the 2013 Callaway X Forged, and his wedges are also old, the Callaway Mack Daddy 2’s.

He is using the Odyssey Works Jailbird Mini putter with a black shaft and SuperStroke grip.

Interestingly he isn’t using the Callaway Chrome Soft ball, instead he uses the Titleist Pro V1x.

103 of the 156 players in the field this week were using Titleist golf balls.

Take a look at Grace’s record-breaking clubs below…