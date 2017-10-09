We look at the gear used by Brendan Steele in his successful Safeway Open title defence on the PGA Tour

Brendan Steele What’s In The Bag?

Brendan Steele won his third PGA Tour title with a second successive Safeway Open victory at Silverado Resort in Napa, California.

The American has won the PGA Tour season’s opening event two years in a row now.

He finished the week at -15 to win by two strokes over Tony Finau.

Steele is a Wilson Staff ambassador, using the brand’s FG Tour 100 irons.

The American also carries a Wilson Staff FG Tour V4 4 iron.

He has TaylorMade M Metalwoods with the 2017 M2 driver and 2017 M2 high launch 3 wood.

Steele hit an absolute bullet down the 72nd hole with his M2 driver:

He carries a Callaway Apex UT utility in 21° of loft, equivalent to a 3 iron.

His wedges are Titleist Vokey SM5s in 58°-08 and 60°-04.

He also carries a Titleist Scotty Cameron Futura X Prototype mallet putter.

In a week where both he and Tyrrell Hatton successfully defended their respective titles in the USA and Europe, both men used the Titleist Pro V1x golf ball.

Driver: 2017 TaylorMade M2 9.5°, with Aldila Rogue 110 MSI 70X shaft

3 wood: 2017 TaylorMade M2 HL 16.5°, with Aldila 2KNV Blue 80TX shaft

Utility: Callaway Apex UT 21°, with Aerotech Steelfiber i110cw shaft

4 iron: Wilson Staff FG Tour V4, with Aerotech Steelfiber i110cw shaft

Irons (5-PW): Wilson Staff FG Tour 100, with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Tour Issue shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM5 58°-08 and 60°-04, with True Temper Gold S400 Tour Issue shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy HyperFlex 2.0

