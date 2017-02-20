Take a look at the equipment used by World Super 6 Perth winner Brett Rumford

Brett Rumford What’s In The Bag?

Brett Rumford won the inaugural World Super 6 Perth in front of his home crowd at Lake Karrinyup CC.

Rumford beat 17-year-old Thai Phachara Khongwatmai in the final to win his sixth European Tour title.

The Aussie lost his playing rights last year but will now be exempt until the end of the 2018 season.

He said, “It’s great to be back. I’ve done a lot of reflection these past few months after missing my Tour card last year.

“I had a tough year and didn’t see my family that much, only four weeks in six months. It was a gruelling six months but I’m back and I couldn’t be happier.”

The Titleist ambassador has averaged 288 yards with his Titleist 917 D3 driver this year on Tour.

He also uses the company’s new 917 fairway woods, T-MB, CB and MB irons and Vokey wedges.

His putter is a Scotty Cameron Futura X Prototype – he previously used a long putter, although has had to make the change after anchoring ban at the beginning of 2016.

Driver: Titleist 917D3

3 wood: Titleist 917F3 15

5 wood: Titleist 917F2 18

3 iron: Titleist T-MB, Project X LZ

Irons (4-5): Titleist 716 CB, Project X LZ

Irons (6-9): Titleist 716 MB, Project X LZ

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 46, 52, 60

Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Apparel, shoe and glove: FootJoy