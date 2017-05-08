Take a look at the equipment used by the Wells Fargo Championship winner Brian Harman

Brian Harman What’s In The Bag?

Brian Harman sealed his second PGA Tour title with a thrilling finish at the Wells Fargo Championship.

The lefty was in the middle of the fairway on the par-5 18th at Eagle Point, tied with Dustin Johnson and Pat Perez at -9 who were both in the clubhouse, and birdied for victory.

Harman missed the green left with his second shot and then duffed a tricky pitch before rolling in a superb double-breaking 30 footer.

The TaylorMade ambassador has a mixed bag of TaylorMades and Titleists including the new TaylorMade M metalwoods.

Harman uses Titleist 716 CB irons, Vokey wedges and the Pro V1 ball.

He is another Tour pro with the TaylorMade Spider putter, however his is the OS Counter balance version.

Driver: 2017 TaylorMade M2 9.5°, Aldila Rogue Silver 60S Limited Edition

3 wood: 2017 TaylorMade M2 15°, Fujikura Speeder 661X Evolution II

5 wood: 2017 TaylorMade M2 18°, Fujikura Speeder 757X Evolution II

Irons (3-9): Titleist 716 CB, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 46° and 50°, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Lob wedge: TaylorMade xFT ZTP 60°, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: TaylorMade Spider OS CB

Ball: Titleist Pro V1