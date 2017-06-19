Brooks Koepka WITB – US Open Winning Clubs

Read this Brooks Koepka WITB to find out more about the clubs that helped the American to win his first major in the 2017 US Open at Erin Hills

The following Brooks Koepka WITB has to be among the most interesting of the year, not only because the winning clubs helped the American secure his maiden major but also because the 27-year-old isn’t contracted to one brand, so a very interesting mix of equipment.

The big hitting American was left without a full-bag deal when Nike withdrew from the golf equipment industry last year. But the ability to choose clubs has provided Koepka plenty of freedom, as his 2017 bag demonstrates.

The main weapon in Koepka’s armoury was a Scotty Cameron Tour Only T10 Select Newport 2. He used the bladed putter with devastating effect to stretch his lead from Brian Harman and Tommy Fleetwood with three birdies in a row on the back nine.

At the top end of the bag, Koepka was using a 2016 TaylorMade M2 driver and a 2017 TaylorMade M2 Tour 3-wood. The only Nike club to remain in his bag was then his Vapor Fly Pro 3-iron.