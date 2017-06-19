Brooks Koepka WITB – US Open Winning Clubs

Read this Brooks Koepka WITB to find out more about the clubs that helped the American to win his first major in the 2017 US Open at Erin Hills
The following Brooks Koepka WITB has to be among the most interesting of the year, not only because the winning clubs helped the American secure his maiden major but also because the 27-year-old isn’t contracted to one brand, so a very interesting mix of equipment.
The big hitting American was left without a full-bag deal when Nike withdrew from the golf equipment industry last year. But the ability to choose clubs has provided Koepka plenty of freedom, as his 2017 bag demonstrates.
The main weapon in Koepka’s armoury was a Scotty Cameron Tour Only T10 Select Newport 2. He used the bladed putter with devastating effect to stretch his lead from Brian Harman and Tommy Fleetwood with three birdies in a row on the back nine.
At the top end of the bag, Koepka was using a 2016 TaylorMade M2 driver and a 2017 TaylorMade M2 Tour 3-wood. The only Nike club to remain in his bag was then his Vapor Fly Pro 3-iron.
Like fellow Nike athlete Paul Casey, Koepka also turned to Mizuno JPX 900 Tour irons when he ditched his Nike set. Playing 4-PW he hit an incredible 62 out of 72 greens in regulation during the week at Erin Hills. This ranked him first in that category to undoubtedly give him an edge over the competition.
When he did miss a green, Koepka had a mix of Titleist SM5 and SM4 wedges in his bag to get him up and down.
Brooks Koepka WITB
Driver: Taylormade M2 2016, 9.5˚ (Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana D+ 70TX)
Fairway: TaylorMade M2 Tour, 15˚ (Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana D+ 80TX)
Driving Iron: Nike Vapor Fly Pro 3-iron (Fujikura Pro 95 Tour Spec X-Flex)
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour (4-PW) (True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM5 48˚, 52˚ and Titleist Vokey SM4 TVD 60˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Tour Only T10 Select Newport 2
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x