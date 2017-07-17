We look at the equipment used by Bryson DeChambeau in his maiden PGA Tour victory at the John Deere Classic

Bryson DeChambeau What’s In The Bag?

Bryson DeChambeau birdied four of his final six holes to capture his maiden PGA Tour title at the John Deere Classic.

The American’s closing six-under-par 65 meant he reached a closing total of -18 to beat Patrick Rodgers by one and qualify for his first Open.

He has now won twice within the space of a year, having won the DAP Championship in the Web.com Tour Finals last September.

In 2015, he became the fifth man in history to win the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) Division 1 Championship and US Amateur in the same year.

The ‘Golfing Scientist’, as he’s known, is famous for his one-length irons.

All of his irons are seven-iron length to ensure he swings the same with every club.

All of his clubs have extremely thick grips, similar to SuperStroke putter grips.

He turned professional after the 2016 Masters and signed with Cobra Puma Golf, who crafted the King Forged One Length irons for him.

They also made a King F7 One Length set for higher handicaps.

He has a full bag of Cobra clubs, barring the putter which is a ‘Sik’ blade.

Interestingly, his putter features a Matrix Ozik putter shaft.

Driver: Cobra King LTD Pro 8.5, with Project X T1100 75x shaft

Fairway: Cobra King LTD 3/4 14.5, with Project X HZRDUS Black 85x shaftt

2 iron: Cobra King driving iron 18, with Project X Black hybrid 105x shaft

Irons (4-PW): Cobra King Forged One Length 37.5″, with Nippon Modus 130x shafts

Wedges: Cobra King V Grind 50, 56, 60 all 37.5″, with Nippon Modus 130x

Putter: Sik blade putter with Matrix Ozik putter shaft

Ball: Bridgestone B300-S