bubba watson ends deal with volvik

In January Volvik said they said that Bubba had signed “a multi-year deal to play and endorse the company’s line of extreme performance golf balls.”

Watson had previously played a Titleist Pro V1x and will likely go back to that ball.

“I’m just going to go back to what I grew up with,” he said.

The 38-year-old reportedly signed a $1m deal with Volvik to play their balls this year, but has had a very poor 2017 by his standards.

He’s seen his tournament winnings drop to $1.2m, from $3.5m in 2016 and $6.9m in 2015.

His world ranking has dropped down from 10th to 63rd.

The nine-time PGA Tour winner initially said this year, “I took five balls out and hit all kinds of shots. “Teddy [caddie Ted Scott] bought some and tested them as well. And we couldn’t come up with anything wrong with them.

“Then it comes down to the fun factor—how could you not want a coloured ball when you have a coloured driver.”

Watson tees it up at the Shriners this week in Las Vegas for his first appearance since the Dell Technologies Championship in early September.

