Bubba Watson To Use Volvik Golf Balls

Two-time Masters Champion Bubba Watson will play Volvik golf balls starting this week at Kapalua for the PGA Tour’s Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

Bubba, who plays with a pink PING G driver, has said he will play Volvik balls in both white and pink after announcing that he had signed a contract with the South Korean company on New Year’s Day.

The world number 10 will use the Volvik White Colour S4 which only retails in white, but has been provided with pink ones that conform to USGA standards. He will also wear the company’s logo on his sleeve.

Watson liked the look of the Volvik balls after watching the World Long Drive Championship where they were in use, he then began testing after the WGC-HSBC Champions in China.

He told Golf Digest, “I took five balls out and hit all kinds of shots. “Teddy [caddie Ted Scott] bought some and tested them as well. And we couldn’t come up with anything wrong with them. Then it comes down to the fun factor—how could you not want a coloured ball when you have a coloured driver.”

“The companies I want to be with are the ones that let me have some influence and be part of the decision-making.”

He also said that he asked Volvik about making multi-coloured and camouflaged golf balls, and that his favourite colour is the lime green option.

Then asked about whether he’d use white or pink balls at the Tournament of Champions, he said “I might just rotate them. White one day, pink the next.”

Watson is playing the Tournament of Champions this week after winning the Northern Trust Open at Riviera in February.