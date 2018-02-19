Here we take a look at the Ping gear used by Bubba Watson to win his tenth PGA Tour title at the Genesis Open
Bubba Watson What’s In The Bag?
Bubba Watson sealed his 10th PGA Tour victory at Riviera to win the Genesis Open for a third time.
Bubba also won the tournament in 2014 and 2016 and won by two strokes after a flawless 32 on the back nine in testing conditions.
It was his first victory since this tournament two years ago and first since he split with Volvik last year.
After ending his multi-year deal in November, Bubba now plays a Titleist Pro V1x.
His driver is the Ping G400 LST in the classic Bubba pink and the American has it with a low 7.6° of loft, perfect for hitting those power fades.
The LST stands for ‘Low spin technology’ – to help fast swingers keep the ball down.
He ranks 13th on the PGA Tour this season in driving distance with an average of 311.7 yards.
He then has a Ping G hybrid in 19° of loft, a whole 11° gap between driver and hybrid with no 3 wood.
He also carries a Ping iBlade 2 iron and his irons are the Ping S55s from 4-PW.
He’s hit just under 70% of Greens in Regulation this season on the PGA Tour.
He carries three Ping Glide 2.0 wedges in 52°, 56° and 60° of loft.
His lob wedge came in handy on this bunker shot which turned the tournament into his favour with birdie on the 14th.
He putts with a Ping Anser 303SS. Bubba is first on Tour from 4′ making 30/30 for a 100% record.
Driver: Ping G400 LST
Hybrid: Ping G
2 iron: Ping iBlade
Irons (4-PW): Ping S55
Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0
Putter: Ping Answer 303SS
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Glove and shoes: G/Fore
