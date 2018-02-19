Here we take a look at the Ping gear used by Bubba Watson to win his tenth PGA Tour title at the Genesis Open

Bubba Watson What’s In The Bag?

Bubba Watson sealed his 10th PGA Tour victory at Riviera to win the Genesis Open for a third time.

Bubba also won the tournament in 2014 and 2016 and won by two strokes after a flawless 32 on the back nine in testing conditions.

It was his first victory since this tournament two years ago and first since he split with Volvik last year.

After ending his multi-year deal in November, Bubba now plays a Titleist Pro V1x.

His driver is the Ping G400 LST in the classic Bubba pink and the American has it with a low 7.6° of loft, perfect for hitting those power fades.

The LST stands for ‘Low spin technology’ – to help fast swingers keep the ball down.

He ranks 13th on the PGA Tour this season in driving distance with an average of 311.7 yards.