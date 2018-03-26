Here we take a look at the Ping gear used by Bubba Watson to win his 11th PGA Tour title at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Bubba Watson What’s In The Bag?

Bubba Watson sealed his 11th PGA Tour victory at Austin Country Club to win for the second time in five weeks at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Bubba destroyed Kevin Kisner 7&6 to lift his second World Golf Championship title.

After ending his multi-year deal with Volvik in November, Bubba now has two victories since switching back to the Titleist Pro V1x.

Bubba plays a full bag of Ping products, here we take a closer look.

His driver is the Ping G400 LST in the classic Bubba pink and the American has it with a low 7.6° of loft, perfect for hitting those power fades.

The LST stands for ‘Low spin technology’ – to help fast swingers keep the ball down.

He ranks 4th on the PGA Tour this season in driving distance with an average of 306.2 yards. He’s also 6th in Strokes Gained: Off The Tee, emphasising his ball striking prowess.