Here we take a look at the Ping gear used by Bubba Watson to win his 11th PGA Tour title at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
Bubba Watson What’s In The Bag?
Bubba Watson sealed his 11th PGA Tour victory at Austin Country Club to win for the second time in five weeks at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
Bubba destroyed Kevin Kisner 7&6 to lift his second World Golf Championship title.
After ending his multi-year deal with Volvik in November, Bubba now has two victories since switching back to the Titleist Pro V1x.
Bubba plays a full bag of Ping products, here we take a closer look.
His driver is the Ping G400 LST in the classic Bubba pink and the American has it with a low 7.6° of loft, perfect for hitting those power fades.
The LST stands for ‘Low spin technology’ – to help fast swingers keep the ball down.
He ranks 4th on the PGA Tour this season in driving distance with an average of 306.2 yards. He’s also 6th in Strokes Gained: Off The Tee, emphasising his ball striking prowess.
Rory McIlroy What’s In The Bag?
See the clubs Rory McIlroy used to win…
Bubba Watson Q&A: “I’ve Never Had A Lesson”
We caught up with the two-time Masters champion…
Tiger Woods What’s In The Bag?
Take a look at Tiger Woods' current equipment…
When he won last month at Riviera, he went straight from his driver to a Ping G hybrid in 19° of loft, a whole 11° gap between driver and hybrid with no 3 wood.
However, in his Match Play victory he had a Ping G 3 wood in the bag at 13.2°.
The American also carries a Ping iBlade 2 iron and his irons are the Ping S55s from 4-PW.
He’s hit just over 70% of Greens in Regulation this season on the PGA Tour to rank 16th.
The 39-year-old carries three Ping Glide 2.0 wedges in 52°, 56° and 60° of loft.
He putts with a Ping Anser PLD and uses the Titleist Pro V1x.
Bubba Watson What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G400 LST 7.6°
3 wood: Ping G 13.2°
2 iron: Ping iBlade
Irons (4-PW): Ping S55
Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0
Putter: Ping Anser PLD
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Glove and shoes: G/Fore
Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram