Bushnell Partners With Five European Tour Caddies

Bushnell has announced it will be partnering with five professional caddies to act as ambassadors on the European Tour in 2018.

The five caddies who will be officially endorsing Bushnell are: Dermot Byrne (Shane Lowry), Darren Reynolds (Paul Dunne), Mick Doran (Eddie Pepperell), Nick Mumford (Ricardo Gouveia) and Eric Endres (Mike Lorenzo Vera).

All five ambassadors will use Bushnell’s most advanced laser rangefinder, the Pro X2, which is capable of measuring 450+ yards to the flag.

Bushnell is currently used by over 95% of Tour caddies, and Thomas Disch the Golf Marketing & Sponsorship Manger for Bushnell in Europe said: “We’re delighted to be working so closely with this excellent group of caddies as ambassadors this year.

“It’s invaluable to have such a close relationship with our ambassadors who continue to provide crucial feedback on product performance and help shape product development for the future,” he added.

Darren Reynolds helped steer Paul Dunne around Close House to win the British Masters in October last year and was announced as one of the five ambassadors by Bushnell.

Reynolds said: “Whilst the yardage books we use on the European Tour are top of the range, I still rely heavily on my Bushnell during all practice days to give me the best possible preparation for the week.

“The Pro X2 is a super little gadget; it picks up the yardages very, very quick.”

The Pro X2 comes with Slope-Switch Technology, which provides distances that have been adjusted with the gradient; therefore you have the most accurate numbers possible.

Bushnell has also made the Pro X2 fully waterproof and its JOLT Technology provides short, vibrating bursts to let you know it has locked onto the flag.

The new E.S.P. technology produces distances five times faster and more accurately than ever before with ½ yard accuracy from five to 125 yards. By having more accurate distances the golfer will have extra confidence with every shot.

