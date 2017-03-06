Bushnell Pro X2 Laser Rangefinder Launched - Leader in laser rangefinder category showcases Slope Switch technology in new laser device for quick, slope-adjusted yardages

Bushnell Golf, one of the leaders in the laser rangefinder category has pushed the envelope once again with the launch of its most advanced laser rangefinder to date, the Pro X2.

The Pro X2 will exist alongside the Tour X and Tour V4 JOLT models launched in 2016. Headlining the host of new features is the innovative Slope-Switch Technology, which allows the user to easily toggle between normal and slope-adjusted distances simply by moving the Pro X2 logo on the side of the device up or down.

Slope-Switch technology makes the Pro X2 the ultimate laser rangefinder whether practicing or competing, as it ensures the device conforms to local rule 14-3/0.5 when slope mode is switched off. This provides complete peace of mind for users, allowing them to have the same device for both practice and competitions.

“The Pro X2 provides golfers with the best of both worlds with a 2-in-1 Laser Rangefinder,” said Derek Schuman, Bushnell Golf Marketing Manager. “Slope-Switch Technology makes it extremely easy to get compensated distances with a flick of a switch and demonstrates our passion to provide Tour players and elite amateurs with the most precise distance measuring devices on the market.”

In addition to Slope-Switch technology, the Pro X2 has rubber armoured metal housing that makes the device fully waterproof, whilst it also boasts a range of up to 1,300 yards (450+ yards to a flag).

Second Generation E.S.P. (Extreme. Speed.Precision.) provides yardages five times faster and more accurately than before while PinSeeker with JOLT Technology provides a short, vibrating burst to isolated the target and assure you when the flag has been located.

Dual Display Technology allows users to easily toggle between the bright red display featuring VDT (Vivid Display Technology) or the crisp black display.

The Pro X2 will be available from authorised Bushnell stockists from the end of March and will have a suggested retail price of £449.

For more information on the Bushnell family of distance measuring devices, visit www.bushnellgolf.co.uk