Callaway Allsport GPS Watch Revealed - New Allsport model combines golf GPS functionality with fitness and smartphone notifications

Callaway Allsport GPS Watch Revealed

Callaway, an established manufacturer of golf equipment including the popular Great Big Bertha Epic drivers, has introduced the first multi-sport watch designed specifically for golfers in the form of the Allsport.

With people around the world now more focused on a healthy lifestyle, Callaway has incorporated popular fitness tracking features into a conventional golf GPS watch, including a step counter, calorie tracker and multi-sport training capabilities for a range of sports including running, cycling and swimming.

Related: Super-premium Callaway Epic irons launched

The Allsport can also be synced via Bluetooth to the free Callaway smartphone app to receive call, text and email notifications directly to the wrist.

“Callaway has combined a golf GPS, multisport fitness tracker and smartwatch into an extremely wearable, lightweight design,” said Brand Fusion UK Sales Manager Tony Fletcher. “It will give golfers a wider appreciation of fitness and lifestyle tracking while still offering a quality GPS device that will help lower scores on the course,” he added.

Related: The best golf GPS devices of 2017

The GPS function offers yardages to the front, middle and back of greens for more than 30,000 pre-loaded courses, plus layup and carry distances to hazards and doglegs.

It also measures shot distance and has a scorecard that tracks total shots, GIR and putts-per-round. The battery life lasts 8-12 hours while in GPS mode and comes with an easy-charge magnetic charger.

The Allsport watch is available from Callaway-approved suppliers at an RRP of £249.