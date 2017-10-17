Callaway Apex MB and X-Forged Irons Launched - These two new irons for the better player have already been put in play on Tour by some big names

Callaway last launched an Apex muscleback iron in late 2014 but a new model has been seen out on tour in recent months, including in the bag of Rory McIlroy earlier in the year.

McIlroy has since signed a deal with TaylorMade and now plays the P730 iron but also used a Callaway GBB Epic Sub Zero driver along with a custom version of the Apex MB irons in finishing runner up to Graeme Storm at the BMW SA Open.

Loyal Callaway staffer Phil Mickelson has also been spotted using a new cavity-back iron and it turns out the two new irons are the new Apex MB and X-Forged irons respectively.

The new Apex MB came about via feedback from tour players, who wanted a classic, traditional shape with a thinner topline. The irons are forged from 1025 carbon steel for a super-soft feel you expect from a muscleback iron. Callaway has also optimised the centre of gravity locations inside the heads to improve performance.

To reduce the effect of fliers from the rough, new high performance 20V grooves have been incorporated into the design.

The new X-Forged irons are slightly larger in size and feature a cavity-back design for a touch more forgiveness. A reshaped sole improves turf interaction and the CG positioning is progressive through the set, allowing for creativity and shot making with accuracy.

A precise Triple Net Forging provides the expected soft feel and distance consistency.

The same 20V grooves promote a high level of control and spin from different lies. At address, golfers will be greeted with a clean and classic look inspired by some of Callaway’s most popular forged irons of years gone by.

The Callaway Apex MB and X-Forged irons will have an RRP of £1,049 (seven-piece set) and go on sale from January 26, 2018.