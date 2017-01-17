Callaway Chrome Soft X Headlines New Ball Launches

The Callaway Chrome Soft X ball has been launched to sit alongside Callaway's popular Chrome Soft, while the Supersoft adds a new lower compression option to the Callaway range

The Callaway Chrome Soft X golf ball has been launched, adding a lower spinning and firmer model to sit alongside Callaway’s popular Chrome Soft.

Like the Callaway Chrome Soft, the new X model is a four-piece design and will feature a Dual SoftFast core that elevates speed for improved distance.

It also shares HEX Aerodynamics that reduce drag to help it stay in the air longer for bigger distance hitting and a premium Urethane cover that increases spin control and feedback for better chipping and putting feel.

It differs from the Chrome Soft however thanks to its higher compression, which gives it a slightly firmer feel and a lower flight that faster swingers will benefit from, much like the Titleist Pro V1x, TaylorMade TPx or Srixon Z-Star XV.

Like the Callaway Chrome Soft, the X model will also come in white, yellow and TruVis versions.

The Callaway Chrome Soft X is not the only 2017 ball launch for Callaway. It’s being joined by the Supersoft that Callaway is labelling as its softest ever golf ball.

It features refined HEX Aerodynamics from the previous generation Callaway Supersoft, with surface contours that reduce drag and enhance lift, helping the ball stay in the air longer for increased carry distance.

The Supersoft also has a new lower compression core that is designed to combine faster ball speed with low spin for longer, straighter flights on full shots.

A softer blend Tri-ionomer cover formulation then increases softness to ensure you still get plenty of feel and greenside spin, despite it being more of a distance ball than a premium model like the Callaway Chrome Soft X.

Callaway Chrome Soft X & Supersoft Prices

The Callaway Chrome Soft X golf balls will cost £32.99 per dozen, while the Callaway Supersoft will cost £19.99 per dozen.