The new Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic drivers and fairway woods have been unveiled, utilising a breakthrough Jailbreak innovation to provide even more distance

Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic drivers revealed

The Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic and Epic Sub Zero drivers have been officially revealed, replacing the Great Big Bertha and Big Bertha Alpha 816 respectively for 2017. They are Callaway’s most advanced drivers in its range and are even rumoured to have earned a place in Rory McIlroy’s bag for the coming season.

The main update to talk about is Callaway’s new Jailbreak Technology, which features on both the GBB Epic and GBB Epic Sub Zero drivers.

It comprises two ultra-light (3g), strong, parallel titanium bars stretching from crown to sole behind the face combine to reduce crown and sole deflection, allowing the face to take on more of the load created at impact, leading to faster ball speeds across the face.

The aerospace-grade titanium Exo-cage head now features Callaway’s lightest ever triaxial carbon crown (just 9.7g) and sole (5.8g) pushing more weight to the edges for a higher MOI and more forgiveness, with 17g of adjustable weight in the back of the head offering up to 21 yards of shot-shaping control.

The Sub Zero model promises more forgiveness than ever from a low-spinning, tour-style driver courtesy of a head design in which 50% of the surface area is triaxial carbon. Interchangeable front and rear 2g and 12g weights manipulate spin rates by up to 250rpm, and crucially allow for an MOI that is 42% higher than in Big Bertha Alpha 816 with the 12g weight in the rear position.

WATCH: Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic drivers review

The fairway woods – available from a 14˚ 3+ wood up to a 24˚ 9-wood – share similar head materials to the drivers, with the triaxial carbon crown nearly 80 per cent lighter than a steel equivalent to boost MOI by 11 per cent compared to the XR16 model for easier launch and improved performance on mishits.

The Sub Zero fairway woods feature adjustable sole weights too – switching the 3g and 22g weights from front and back is said to adjust spin rates by 350-400rpm so you can find your ideal launch characteristics.

On both the drivers and fairway woods, Callaway’s OptiFit hosel system allows loft and lie angle to be adjusted. All the clubs are are available from Jan 27th, with the drivers having and RRP of £469 and the fairways £279.