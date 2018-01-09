Callaway Mack Daddy 4 Wedge Unveiled - The new model offers even more bounce and grind options, plus raised ridges between the grooves for added spin

Callaway Mack Daddy 4 Wedge Unveiled

Prototype Callaway wedges were been spotted on tour a number of months ago and we can now confirm it was the new Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedge.

Heavily influenced by tour players and industry legend Roger Cleveland, the new wedges feature Groove-in-Groove Technology for more greenside spin.

In fact, a number of features combine to provide more shot-stopping control. The main grooves for example, are saw-cut and horizontally milled to more precise tolerances.

There’s also now an extra “Nip-It” groove near the leading edge that enhances spin on short and/or slightly thin shots.

Finally, increased surface roughness on the flat parts of the face sees three raised micro-ridges extend the length of the hitting area. Between these ridges are micro-grooves that help grab the ball’s cover to increase spin significantly on a variety of shots.

It is this combination of grooves and micro-grooves that provides 84 different contact points to grab the cover of the ball at impact, instead of the just the traditional 16 grooves.

Elsewhere in the design, the lower lofted wedges (52˚and below) feature a 20D (20 degree wall angle) grooves for consistent spin on full pitch shots, while the higher lofted wedges (54˚ and above) feature an aggressive 5D (5 degree wall angle) groove for maximum control out of the rough and around the green when chipping.

Thanks to work from wedge guru Roger Cleveland and Callaway’s tour players, you’ll also find a refined sole, grind and camber, which lead to a more compact shape, straighter leading edge, tighter leading-edge radius and slightly more offset compared to Callaway Mack Daddy 3 wedge.

There’s also the addition of a new X Grind, bringing the total up to four. It features 12˚ of bounce, a narrow high-bounce crescent sole, with the low point near the front – ideal for moderate-to-steep attack angles and medium-to-soft course conditions.

The X Grind joins the C, S and W (wide) Grinds, each with generous camber from heel to toe for smooth turf interaction and solid feel.

The C Grind has less bounce than before and the W Grind has more taper to the sole, especially in the heel to make it more playable.

Use of the soft 8620 carbon steel and system of four weight ports with milled aluminium medallions allows the head’s CG to be positioned progressively upward as loft increases for soft, solid feel on every shot.

Callaway Mack Daddy 4 Wedge Specifications

The Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedge will come fitted with a Dynamic Gold Tour Issue 115 shaft and premium Lamkin UTx grip as standard and go on sale from January 26th.

It will have an RRP of £139 in satin chrome and matte-black finishes, and come in lofts 46°, 48°, 50°, 52°, 54°, 56°, 58° and 60°.