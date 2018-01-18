Callaway Rogue Hybrids and Irons Unveiled - Two hybrids and four irons join the Rogue woods promising extra distance with improved sound and feel

Joining the new Callaway Rogue drivers and fairway woods for 2018 are two new Rogue hybrids and four rogue iron models.

The Rogue, Rogue Pro, Rogue X and Rogue W irons will sit alongside the premium Epic irons in the Callaway iron family but at a lower price point and cover every ability and player type.

All four of the irons share multiple technologies unique to Rogue, the most intriguing being the use of what Callaway is calling Urethane Microspheres.

Thin, fast, high-COR iron faces promote fast ball speed, but are subject to a significant amount of vibration at impact, resulting in a harsh, ‘clicky’ sound and feel. Inserting a layer of soft material in the head, like TaylorMade did with the P790, absorbs vibration to improve feel, but with the unwanted side effect of slowing the face.

WATCH: Callaway Rogue Irons Review

Callaway claim to have solved this problem with a new urethane material infused with thousands of tiny air pockets called microspheres, which at impact change shape and flatten to create room for the urethane to flex to prevent slowing the face while still dampening the unwanted vibration that leads to poor sound and feel.

All the Rogue Irons combine Callaway’s 360 Face Cup Technology with Variable Face Thickness (VFT) Technology to expand the portion of the face that delivers fast ball speed. Face Cup employs a shallow, flexible rim around the perimeter of the face that flexes and releases at impact to increase ball speed.

The tungsten-infused Internal Standing Wave in Rogue Irons helps to pinpoint CG location with even more precision to promote optimum launch and spin in each head, and assists in helping to control vibration to promote a unique feel.

The Rogue standard iron will appeal to the widest spectrum of golfers, offering distance and forgiveness with an element of playability.

RELATED: Callaway Rogue Drivers Review

The Rogue Pro has the same technology but in a smaller head size to increase workability, trajectory control and impact feedback. It also features slightly weaker lofts than Rogue Standard, something the more accomplished player prefers.

The Rogue X Iron boasts an oversized head with a longer blade, wider sole, slightly more offset, and a CG deeper that is further back from the face. This has been coupled with longer (and lighter) shafts as well as stronger lofts for added distance from lower spin and more ball speed.

The Rogue Women’s model (above) is an ultra-lightweight design with wide soles, large cavities and low CGs to help slower swingers build more head speed and launch the ball higher for longer carry and more distance.

Rogue Hybrids

Callaway claim the Rogue is the most powerful hybrid it has ever created. This may well be because it is the first to feature Jailbreak Technology, comprising two steel bars that stiffen the body, placing more impact load on the face to promote ball speed and distance.

The ultra-thin, Carpenter 455 steel face combined with Callaway’s Hyper Speed Face Cupm which is 12 per cent lighter and seven per cent thinner, maintains speed across the face, for longer distances on centre hits and off-centre hits.

The ultra-light weight and loft configurations help slower swingers build more head speed to maximise their distance potential.

There are two Rogue hybrids, neither of which are adjustable. The standard model is more compact for added workability while the Rogue X hybrid is a larger, more forgiving option that has slightly different loft options.

Key Info

The Rogue hybrids have an RRP of £229. All the Rogue iron models have an RRP of £849 in steel shafts, £1,049 in graphite (Rogue Pro available in steel only). All go on sale Feb 9th, except Rogue W hybrids and irons, which go on sale March 2.