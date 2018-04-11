Callaway XR Speed Driver Unveiled - Callaway has revealed the driver to replace the XR 16 in the XR Speed, said to be faster and more forgiving

Callaway XR Speed Driver Unveiled

Set to replace the Callaway XR 16 driver in May this year, the new XR Speed is said to take aerodynamic performance and clubface effectiveness to new heights, making it the longest and most forgiving Callaway XR driver model to date.

On sale from May 8th, it benefits from a new X Face VFT (Variable Face Thickness) designed to maximise ball speeds across the entire face. Callaway says it is the lightest, most flexible and hottest face it has ever designed.

The carbon composite crown on the XR Speed driver is 45 per cent lighter than the titanium crown on the XR 16 model, which significantly improves the mass properties and lowers the centre of gravity for improved forgiveness with increased distance.

Refined aerodynamics with improved airflow over and around the head comes from the latest Speed Step on the crown near the face for faster clubhead speeds.

To boost performance even further, the Project X HZRDUS shaft is now available in the new XR Speed Driver and the stock shaft length is 45.5” to help increase speed further. It is one of the most premium after-market shafts available and has been used in the GBB Epic driver.

“Rogue and Epic are both off to outstanding starts but the feedback was that there is still a significant number of golfers who seek excellent performance but their budgets can’t quite reach to the Epic and Rogue price points,” Dr. Alan Hocknell, Callaway head of R&D, told GM.

“Therefore, we set about the challenge of creating the best ‘non-Jailbreak’ driver possible. XR Speed delivers up to a six yard total distance gain over XR 16. Relative to a standard Rogue Driver, golfers will see a little more backspin and a slight increase in the right to left (draw or anti-slice) tendency. This makes the club a little easier to get up in the air overall and a little straighter for most players.”

Joining the XR Speed driver is the non-adjustable XR Speed fairway, which boasts a re-engineered Hyper Speed Face Cup which turns impact energy into an increase in ball speed across the whole face.

A refined Speed Step promotes faster swing speeds with no additional effort while the shallow face design, coupled to Callaway’s legendary Hawkeye sole configuration, makes it forgiving and easy-to-use for all levels of golfer.

On sale from May 8th, the XR Speed has an RRP of £339 and is available in lofts 9°, 10.5° and 13.5° HT. The XR Fairway has an RRP of £229 and comes in models 3W, 4W, 5W and 7W.