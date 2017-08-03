Cleveland CBX Wedge Revealed

Cleveland has revealed its new Cleveland CBX wedge, a cavity back club it says will better suit the vast majority of golfers who play cavity back irons

Cleveland has revealed its new Cleveland CBX wedge, a cavity back club it says will better suit the vast majority of golfers who play cavity back irons.

The Cleveland CBX wedge’s key innovation is a cavity back design that blends forgiveness with short game versatility.

You’ll also find the Rotex Face seen on the Cleveland RTX 3 wedge that helps produce more spin for enhanced greenside control.

On the sole a Dual-V Sole Grind aids forgiving turf interaction, delivers extra assistance on bunker shots and provides versatility when executing a variety of different short game shots.

You’ll also find what Cleveland is calling ‘Feel Balancing Technology’, where the centre of gravity positions are lined up behind the face for better feel and distance control.

The overall result is a wedge that has been built to be more forgiving and easier to hit than blade style wedges, while still providing dramatically more spin and versatility than wedges that come as part of an iron set.

John Rae, Vice President of Research and Development at Cleveland Golf, told GM: “Wedges that match iron sets have next to no spin technology and sole designs that are ill-equipped for the demands of the short game.

“Tour wedges are versatile and spin the ball but are significantly heavier and lack the forgiveness features that most golfers are used to in their irons. The Cleveland CBX wedge combines the spin and versatility of our tour wedges with a cavity back design so golfers get plenty of control and forgiveness.”

Cleveland CBX Wedge – Details

Launching in September, the Cleveland CBX wedge will come in left and right-handed options with men’s steel shafts and women’s graphite shafts.

It will be available in a range of lofts between 46-60°, each with the new Dual V sole grind. Both the men’s steel and women’s graphite options will retail at £109 per wedge.