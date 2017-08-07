Cleveland Launcher Woods And Irons Revealed - New club range is designed for the avid golfer to hit the ball higher, longer and straighter

Cleveland Golf had a brief spell focusing on the short game with its RTX-3 wedges and TFI 2135 putters, but now the brand is back in the long game department with the relaunch of the Cleveland Launcher range.

Cleveland has a long-standing heritage in woods and irons dating back to 1979. They were the first company to produce a 460cc driver and have produced many ground-breaking designs, like the Hi-Bore driver and VAS irons.

The new Launcher range is designed to help avid golfers who prioritise distance and forgiveness without wanting to dial in their specs to the nth degree and it does that through a host of new technologies and innovations.

Brian Schielke, Marketing Director at Cleveland Golf, explained why the company’s woods and irons are back: “When we looked into the woods and irons markets we saw a major disconnect. Prices are increasing dramatically while golfers aren’t seeing any significant performance gains. So we set out to create a range of products with true performance benefits that are obvious the moment a golfer swings one of these clubs and will show up on a launch monitor.”

Launcher HB woods



The new Launcher HB Driver, Fairway Woods and Hybrids benefit from a host of technologies that help golfers launch the ball higher and straighter.

A redesigned HiBore Crown, which is lighter in weight, helps position the weight low and deep in the head for more launch and forgiveness while also being more convex, creating a stiffer structure for improved sound and feel.

The ultra-lightweight hosel is non adjustable, which saves 15 grams of weight that can then be repositioned to make the woods more user-friendly.

Flex-Fin Technology refers to the channel on the sole that flexes and returns energy at impact for distance on strikes across the face. Assisting this is the Launcher Cup Face, made from a stronger titanium alloy than the body to provide more distance.

Finally, the high balance point Miyazaki C Kua 50 shaft is a low torque design, helping you swing the club faster with the same amount of effort.

The Launcher HB woods go on sale on September 15th. RRPs are driver £279, fairway woods £200 and hybrids £179.

Launcher CBX irons

The Launcher CBX Irons combine all of Cleveland’s proven CBX wedge spin technologies in a forgiving cavity back design.

The irons are progressive in shape, becoming larger and easier to hit as the irons in the set get longer thanks to the Launcher Cup Face (4-7-irons), while the shorter irons are built more for precision.

The V shaped sole, which assists with turf interaction and forgiveness, is also progressive, becoming more prominent on the higher lofts.

Feel Balancing Technology positions the centre of gravity more towards the centre of the clubface for improved feel, forgiveness and distance consistency.

Tour Zip Grooves and Laser Milling produce high levels of spin from the fairway and the rough, for improved control around the course from different lies.

The Launcher CBX irons also go on sale from September 15th. The RRPs are £570 in steel, £648 graphite and £648 in women’s, all in 5-PW sets.

Launcher HB irons

The fully hollow Launcher HB Irons, similar in concept to the 588 Altitude model, feature hybrid like long irons for high levels of forgiveness and easy launching and more iron-like short irons.

They use a high-strength steel face with stabilising ribs to increase ball speed and a HiBore Crown to help golfers launch the ball higher and farther than typical cavity back irons.

The Launcher HB Irons will be available from Sept 15th with the following RRPs: steel £570, graphite and women’s £648, all in sets of 5-PW.