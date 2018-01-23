Cleveland TFi 2135 Satin Putters Revealed

Cleveland has unveiled its six new flat-stick models that focus on alignment and speed control technologies - the Cleveland TFi 2135 Satin putters

The new models, four of which you can see below, feature a satin finish with a high-contrast alignment line to make aiming the heads accurately much easier.

You’ll also find a customised Speed Optimised Milling pattern on each of the six head shapes that helps putts roll to the same distance regardless of where they’re struck on the face. Each head shape’s milling pattern is customised as MOI differences mean they each needs a different ball speed correction.

The technology in the new Cleveland TFi 2135 Satin putters explained

Cleveland Director of Research, Jeff Brunski, told GM: “Traditional putters come up short when you hit the ball even just a bit toward the heel or toe. So we lowered ball speed on centre strikes and added ball speed on off-centre strikes to produce uniform distance no matter where you strike the ball.

“The exact magnitude of these changes varies slightly based on the shape and weighting of the putter model. So we’ve actually produced a different face for every model within the family to make sure each one provides perfect distance control.”

As with previous Cleveland 2135 putter families, the sightlines are raised 21.35mm off the ground — the exact radius of a golf ball — for more accurate alignment regardless of your address position. Cleveland says the new 50 per cent higher contrast sightlines make this process even easier.

The putters also have a multi-material head construction using a Polymer TPU face insert to dampen vibrations to enhance feel. Paired with a milling that’s three times deeper than previous models, Cleveland says you’ll find exceptionally soft feel and feedback.

Cleveland TFi 2135 Satin Putters – Specifications

The new Cleveland TFi 213 Satin putters are available to purchase from February 2nd 2018.

There will be two blades, the 1.0 (£119) and 8.0 Counter Balanced (£139). There will also be four mallets, the Rho, Cero and Elevado (£139), and the Elevado Counter Balanced (£149).