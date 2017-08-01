Cobra F-MAX Woods and Irons Launched - Lightweight shafts and oversize grips should assist moderate swing speed players with both distance and accuracy

Cobra F-MAX Woods and Irons Launched

Cobra has revealed its lightest, easiest to hit woods and irons ever made in the form of the new super-game improver F-MAX family. Within the range are men’s and women’s drivers, fairway woods, hybrids and irons in both variable and one length versions.

“When it comes to this category, it can’t be overstated how important lightweight construction is to this category of player,” said Tom Olsavsky, VP of R&D for COBRA Golf. “With the creation of F-MAX we have focused on the concept that lighter means easier to hit and we have gone to great lengths to ensure that even our components deliver superiority when it comes to reduced weight.”

The Cobra F-MAX Driver benefits from a Superlite 50 shaft which promotes improved clubhead speed and greater distance for players with moderate swing speeds. Additionally, a larger, Lamkin REL 360 midsize grip improves comfort and consistency off the tee.

In terms of clubhead technology, a Forged Ti-6-4 Titanium Face insert delivers more speed and a larger Sweet Zone for better distance on mishits. Internal weighting positioned near the heel promotes a more forgiving, higher, straighter ball-flight while a new crown alignment feature makes it easy to align the clubhead at address.

Golfers have the choice of using an offset hosel that creates higher trajectory with draw bias to help eliminate slices, or a straight neck hosel for a more traditional look at address and more workability.

The F-MAX Drivers have an RRP of £229 and are available in 10.5°and 11.5° for men, and 15° for women and in offset versions for both.

The F-MAX Fairways (RRP £169) and hybrids (RRP £149) utilise many of same weight saving and comfort increasing technologies as the Driver, namely an ultralight configuration and larger grips as well as a Forged 455 Stainless Steel Face Insert, Back/Heel CG weighting, the Crown Alignment Feature and an offset hosel design.

The F-Max Fairways are available in both right and left-hand in 16°, 20° and 23° of loft for men, and 19 o, 23 o and 27 o of loft for women. The F-MAX Hybrids are available in RH/LH in 19°, 22°, 25°, 28° and 31° of loft for men, and 23.5°, 26.5°, 29.5° and 32.5° of loft for women.

The theme of lightweight shafts and oversize grips extends into the irons within the F-MAX range, which includes one-length irons in the super-game improvement category for the first time.

To boost performance even further, a lower profile clubhead design moves the centre-of-gravity low and back for improved launch, while the deeper undercut cavity creates more face flex for maximum ball speeds on off-centre hits.

A thinner 17-4 stainless steel construction in the long irons (4i-7i) provides improved speed and distance while a softer 431 stainless steel in the short irons (8i-SW) yield ultra-soft feel and precision.

Weight is strategically positioned near the heel to promote a straighter, higher ball-flight and a progressive offset hosel creates higher trajectory with added draw bias to eliminate slices resulting in more consistently accurate shots.

To top it off, a new nickel chrome plating provides beautiful aesthetics and increased durability for great looking, longer lasting irons.

The Cobra F-MAX One Length irons, distinguished by the blue and red cosmetics, feature all the same technologies with the simplicity of a single length set make-up. They have been re-engineered to match 7-iron weighting throughout the set, and are designed with optimised constructions for more consistent ball striking, accuracy and distance gapping from long irons to wedges.

“Allowing senior and women players the simplicity of having one swing and one set-up for their irons, helps make golf a little easier and more fun,” said Tom Olsavsky, VP of R&D for COBRA Golf. “And for those players who aren’t quite ready to take the One Length iron plunge, we are confident our new F-MAX variable length irons will provide an unmatched level of consistency and accuracy.”

The Cobra F-MAX Irons are available in a variety of set options. See below for each option and pricing.

Men’s Steel – RRP £449. Seven-piece set, includes 5-PW and GW available in both RH and LH.

Men’s Graphite Combo Set – RRP £699 – Seven-piece set in Cobra Superlite 60 gram shafts; includes 5H, 6-PW, GW available in both RH and LH

Women’s Graphite Combo Set – RRP £699. Seven-piece set in Cobra Superlite 55 shafts and incudes two hybrids and five irons (5H, 6H, 7-PW and GW) available in both RH and LH.

Men’s One Length Set – RRP £449 steel, £549 Graphite. Five-piece set in Cobra Superlite 60 shaft in a blue & red colourway; includes 6-PW.

Women’s One Length Set – RRP £549. Five-piece set in Cobra Superlite 55 shafts in Lexi blue & raspberry; includes 7-PW and SW in ladies flex, RH only.

All clubs in the F-MAX family will be available from Aug 18th, 2017.