Cobra King F8 Range Unveiled

The new Cobra King F8 range of woods and irons boasts a number of unique technologies and innovations, said to help every ability of golfer hit longer and straighter shots.

Cobra King F8 and F8+ Drivers

Headlining the range are the King F8 and F8+ drivers, which for the first time feature a multi-directional CNC Milled Forged titanium face. This helps achieve precise face thicknesses, tighter tolerances and improved bulge-and-roll curvatures on a face that is now three per cent thinner and 10 per cent lighter for maximum ball speed with accuracy.

New 360o Aero Technology comprises a number of aerodynamic ‘trips’ made from a lightweight polymer, strategically positioned on the front of the sole and crown to reduce drag for increased clubhead speed.

An ultralight, five-ply carbon fibre crown saves discretionary weight to move the CG lower and deeper for higher trajectories and increased forgiveness, assisted by the E9 variable thickness face and elliptical pattern Sweet Zone, which creates more hot spots away from the centre of the face.

The King F8 features a larger profile and adjustable 2g and 12g weights that can be positioned either in the back or heel of the sole for forgiveness and launch or draw bias. The F8+ has a shallower profile, lower loft range and front-to-back adjustability with the 2g and 12g weights on the sole.

The drivers now come in just one colour, called Nardo Grey, a trendy colour from the automotive industry. The RRP will be £329 and the three stock shafts are the MRC Tensei CK Blue 50g; Aldila NV 2KXV Blue 60 and the Aldila NV 2KXV Green 65.

Cobra King F8 Fairways & Hybrids

The King F8 fairway woods and King F8 hybrids continue to feature the impressive Baffler rail system on the sole to improve turf interaction.

These progressive rails have been moved closer together to provide more leading edge bounce, helping the club stay lower to the ground for more consistent launch from a variety of lies, and also centre the CG more for enhanced forgiveness on off-centre hits.

They also boast the same 360˚ Aero trips as the driver that maximize club speed and the fairway also has the 5-ply carbon crown that creates more efficient clubhead weighting.

A new addition for 2017 is the One Length version of the King F8 hybrid, which can now be incorporated into any One Length iron set.

It is black to distinguish it from the nardo grey of the standard length hybrid and features an upright lie angle, heavier head weight and lower CG to help golfers who struggle to hit their One Length long irons up in the air.

Cobra King F8 Irons

The King F8 irons feature all-new E9 ‘Pwrshell’ Face Technology that boasts a 20 per cent thinner forged face.

Both the Variable and One Length sets feature Carbon Feel Technology inserts that are strategically-positioned to deliver a soft yet solid feel throughout the set.

As part of Cobra’s updated TECFLO Progressive Set Construction, more of the irons (now 4-7) are hollow to boost performance, moving to cavity backs in the mid irons and speciality wedges with the Versatile Grind in the higher lofts.

In the F8 One Length irons, improved trajectories were achieved using progressive hosel lengths paired with wider sole widths in the 4-6 irons to lower the CG in the long irons for higher-flying trajectories, and raise the CG in the scoring irons and wedges to promote lower, more controlled trajectories.

Every King F8 and F8+ club now comes standard with Cobra Connect, utlising an Arccos 360 Sensor embedded in the grip to access performance tracking via a Smartphone app and GPS distances.

Golfers who purchase a standard 7-piece set of F8 irons will also receive additional Arccos 360 screw-in sensors to round out their 14-club set, ensuring that consumers have a fully connected experience.

The King F8 range of woods and irons will be on sale from Feb 2nd, 2018.