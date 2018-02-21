Cobra has introduced their new King Forged Tec irons in Variable and One Length as well as a new King Black Utility

Cobra King Forged Tec Black Irons Revealed

Cobra Golf has introduced its new King Forged Tec Black irons. They are said to be longer, feel softer, come in a new dark finish and will be available in both a traditional Variable or One Length from April 6th, 2018.

Like Cobra’s other 2018 equipment introductions, the King Forged Tec Black irons will feature the Cobra Connect, Powered by Arccos System providing Tour level analytics that help players gain insight into their game.

The King Forged Tec Black irons feature an all-new Forged 4140 Stainless Steel face that is thinner and stronger to provide improved deflection and increased ball speed across the face.

In addition, the all new Technology Enhanced Cavity (TEC) features a 100% carbon fibre medallion that damps vibrations which is said to provide a softer, yet more solid feel during impact.

Cobra say their new Dimonized Black Metal (DBM) Matte Finish is the industry’s most durable satin black finish ever, which reduces glare and provides extreme wear resistance.

The irons also feature high-density Tungsten weights in the heel and toe of the clubhead to lower and centre the centre of gravity for more forgiveness.

Each of the King Forged Tec Black One Length irons match the weight and length of a 7-iron.

This is primarily achieved through Progressive Tungsten sole weights in the mid and long irons to deliver matching 7-iron head weights for each iron in the set.

Progressive weighting in the shafts (shaft weights increase in 3g increments throughout the set), with lighter shaft weights in the long irons promote higher launch and more speed, while the heavier shaft weights in the short irons and wedges promote more accuracy and control.

Cobra Connect comprises electronically embedded sensors in the grip that automatically record the distance and accuracy of every shot so golfers can track their improvements round-to-round. The fully connected set works in conjunction with the Arccos 360 smartphone app, which provides GPS distances for more than 40,000 courses.

Golfers who purchase a standard 7-piece set of the new King Forged Tec Black irons will also receive additional Arccos 360 screw-in sensors to round out their 14-club set, ensuring that consumers have a fully connected experience.

Both the new King Forged Tec Black variable length irons and One Length irons (RRP £799) are available through stock in a 7-piece (5-GW) set in stock shafts True Temper AMT Tour White in steel and the UST Recoil 760 ES SmacWrap in graphite.

Cobra King Utility Black iron

Cobra has also launched its new King Utility Black iron, which is also available in both traditional Variable or One Length.

It features black PVD coasting, a hollow body construction, a 100% forged CNC milled face and MyFly 8 technology.

The Utility Black Iron (RRP £169 graphite; £149 steel) is available in a 3-iron (loft range 18˚– 21˚ adjustable) and a 4-iron (loft range: 21˚– 24˚ adjustable).

