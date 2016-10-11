New models added to Cobra King iron range

The Cobra King iron range has been expanded with the addition of the King F7 and King Forged Tour models, aimed at the game improver and better player respectively

Cobra has unveiled some stunning new iron models for 2017 covering every golfer on the handicap spectrum. In addition, both been made available within the One Length concept, made famous by Cobra Staffer and PGA Tour player Bryson DeChambeau.

The new Cobra King F7 iron replaces the King F6 iron and joins the recently released King Oversize iron in the game improvement category.

Just like the outgoing King F6, the King F7 irons incorporate Cobra’s patented Tecflo technology to create a progressive set that utilises advanced cavity construction to optimise the performance of each iron.

Related: Cobra launch two new single length iron sets

A full hollow in the long irons (3-5) delivers low CG with an extremely responsive face for easier to hit, high-flying long irons while in the mid irons (6-7), a half hollow design delivers a slightly higher CG for more precise iron shots. The scoring irons (8-PW) utilise a traditional cavity back design with wedge spaced grooves for added spin and speciality wedges provide the versatility and greenside control golfers of all skill levels demand.

New to the King F7 iron set is a ‘Pwrshell’ face design, which comprises a thinner face and sole structure that increases the sweetspot and delivers distance, precision and forgiveness. This comes along with a new Thin, Optimized and Personalized (T.O.P) polymer medallion badge that is lighter than steel, allowing the CG to be moved lower to create even more distance and forgiveness.

Additionally, CNC milling improves groove structures in these irons to deliver maximum spin and trajectory control throughout the set. Using our proven Progressive Spin Technology we’ve combined progressive grooves and CNC milling to deliver maximum spin for each iron type.

The King F7 iron set has an RRP of £549 (7-piece steel set, 5-GW or 4-PW) or 7 piece graphite set for £649. Lamkin REL-Black grips and either a Fujikura Pro 63i graphite or True Temper King F7 steel shafts come as standard. They will be available from January 2017.

Cobra King Forged Tour irons

For the better player, Cobra has created the King Forged Tour iron, said to offer Tour-proven performance, feel and precise shot-making.

It is constructed using a five-step forging process and incorporates high-density tungsten weights that are strategically positioned on the sole of the clubhead for a low and centered CG that delivers the ideal blend of forgiveness and precision.

A TPU Insert located behind the hitting zone dampens vibrations and improves feel while CNC milled faces and grooves improve the structure and maximize spin and trajectory control. Premium chrome plating completes the tour-preferred look.

Available in right-hand only, the King Forged Tour irons have an RRP of £749 (4-PW) with Lamkin Crossline grips and KBS Tour FLT steel shafts.