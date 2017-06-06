Cobra King OS Hybrid Unveiled - Cobra has revealed its most forgiving hybrid ever made helping golfers hit long and accurate shots from a variety of lies

Cobra King OS Hybrid Unveiled

Cobra Golf has revealed the ideal complement to its King Oversized Irons in the form of the new King Oversized Hybrid. The oversized profile coupled with improved performance technologies deliver an easy to hit long iron replacement built for distance and forgiveness.

The King OS Hybrid utilises a wider, oversized clubhead shape to improve confidence at address and provide high launch and maximum MOI for a straighter, extremely forgiving ball-flight. In addition, the larger PWRShell face increases the Sweet Zone providing more speed and distance on off-centre hits.

“Last Autumn we introduced our popular King Oversized irons and now we have a super game improvement hybrid to perfectly complement that set,” said Tom Olsavsky, VP of R&D for Cobra Golf. “The oversized head will provide golfers with even more speed and distance on off-centre contact without sacrificing forgiveness or control.”

In addition, the King OS Hybrid employs several of Cobra’s new innovations, including a ‘PWRshell‘ Face to deliver more flex at impact providing extreme speed and higher launching ball flights across all points of contact on the clubface.

Further enhancing the perfect blend of forgiveness and power, the club blends Internal Tungsten Weighting to strategically position the CG low and deep with a TeXtreme Carbon Fiber Crown that saves 8g of weight compared to traditional steel hybrid crowns for higher launching, lower spinning shots from a variety of lies.

The King OS Hybrid features Cobra’s propriety MyFly8 with Smart Pad adjustability, helping golfers to manage desired trajectory and fine tune launch conditions to maximise distance, while keeping the clubface square at address regardless of loft setting.

The King OS Hybrid is available now in lofts ranging from 19˚ to 28˚ with an RRP of £199. The stock shaft is the UST Recoil 460 ES graphite shaft and it comes in both right and left handed.