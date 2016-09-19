Cobra King Oversized irons relaunched for 2017

The Cobra King Oversized iron is its largest, most forgiving iron in the range designed to offer the easy-to-hit performance sought by beginners and high handicappers

The original Cobra King Oversized irons were launched in 1994 and soon became the best-selling irons from 1995-1996. Now, an up-to-date version of this popular model has been released featuring the company’s largest iron head and sweetspot ever created. The Cobra King Oversized irons are 12 per cent larger than the Cobra King F6 irons and coupled with improved performance technologies, deliver an easy-to-hit iron built for distance without sacrificing forgiveness or control.

The irons feature a new ‘PWRshell’ face technology, whereby the weld point on the bottom of the face is on the back of the sole, which helps to lower and centre CG (Centre of Gravity), and provides a thinner, lighter face and sole structure, delivering higher ball speeds across the face for more distance.

A full-hollow body construction through the set, delivers a soft, yet solid sound for higher launch and improved consistency. Additionally, a 100% milled face improves groove structures for maximum spin and trajectory control while the shape of the grooves change to provide different types of performance through the bag.

V-grooves on the 4-6 irons reduce spin for more distance, U-grooves on the 7-PW increase spin for more controlled shots into greens, and wedge spaced grooves on the GW and SW produce extra spin for scoring around the green.

The irons have a multi-material cavity construction with a new aluminium medallion badge saving weight that is then taken up by high density tungsten weighting in the toe, creating the low and centered CG in the oversized head. A premium nickel chrome finish provides long-lasting durability and premium aesthetics.

“This is our first iron that is at the USGA’s COR Limit,” said Jose Miraflor, Sr. Director of Product Marketing, COBRA Golf. “The oversized head will provide golfers with even more speed and distance from centre and off-centre.”

“Really the key to distance is lower CG, which is a big challenge when you create a larger iron. Our multi-material cavity construction and strategically placed tungsten weighting allows us to place the CG lower, which ultimately delivers more speed and higher launch.”

The King Oversized iron set is available from January 13th 2017, comprising of 7 irons (4-PW / 5-SW) in True Temper XP 85 steel shafts (£699) or UST Recoil 460 ES graphite shafts (5-SW, £799) with black Lamkin Ace Crossline grips as standard.

