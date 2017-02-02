Cobra King Pur Wedge Revealed - new un-plated King Pur wedge reduces glare and delivers more spin for even better greenside control and versatility

Cobra King Pur Wedge Revealed

Cobra has revealed a new version of its King wedge, called the King Pur wedge, which is made from a raw, un-plated stainless steel for maximum spin, improved feel, versatility and precision around the greens.

The King Pur Wedges utilise Cobra’s patented Progressive Spin Technology in three specific sole grinds designed to cater to three very different types of wedge play and conditions.

“We recognise that not all golfers approach the short game with the same shot-making strategy, and turf interaction varies widely from course to course,” Jose Miraflor, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Cobra Golf, told GM.

“Our new King Pur wedges are our best feeling and highest performing to date, thanks to the incredible spin and softness that our Pure Steel construction provides.”

The new King Pur Wedges are constructed from Raw 304 Stainless Steel to maximise spin performance with ultra-precise grooves and a finish that diffuses sunlight to reduce glare at address.

They are designed and manufactured using Cobra’s cutting-edge Progressive Milled Grooves which feature wider grooves and closer gapping on higher lofted wedges, and traditional thinner, deeper grooves on lower lofted wedges.

The wider groove design allows higher lofted wedges (56-60*) to grab the ball to impart more spin, and make spin performance more consistent throughout the wedge set. The new grooves are combined with Variable Face Roughness milling that delivers more control on greenside shots.

Like the King wedge, the King Pur Wedge is available in Cobra’s three sole grind configurations and the iconic Cobra notch, to match a golfer’s technique and common turf conditions.

The Versatile sole features heel and toe relief and a medium bounce (8-10*) to provide overall versatility on medium to firm turf conditions. The Classic configuration has a high sole bounce (11-12*) and progressively wider sole from heel to toe for ease of use on all turf conditions. The WideLow option has a low bounce (4-7*) with 6 sole that works well on medium to soft turf conditions.

The KING PŪR Wedges, available in lofts ranging from 52-60O (depending on grind preference) will go on sale from March 17, 2017, with an RRP of £89. True Temper Dynamic Gold S200 (Stiff) shafts and Lamkin Crossline grips will come as standard.