Cobra Puma Golf Unveil Limited Edition Heritage Collection

Cobra Puma Golf has teamed up with staff player Bryson DeChambeau to introduce the Heritage Collection designed to celebrate the rich history of golf with a tribute to the game and its bygone era through “throwback” style and equipment.

The Heritage collection includes a Limited Edition Wood Grain Cobra King F7 driver, a sophisticated chestnut herringbone pattern Driver Cap, along with stylish apparel and footwear.

The Cobra King F7 Wood Grain driver provides all the technological advantages of today, but is cosmetically altered to give the appearance of a beautifully-crafted persimmon driver head.

During round one of the 2017 RBC Heritage this week, Bryson will be outfitted from head-to-toe in a stylish, “heritage look” featuring a Puma Golf button cardigan, Tailored Golf Chinos, Ignite Spikeless Sport shoes in a throwback brown colourway and his trademark Tour Driver Cap designed with a sophisticated chestnut herringbone fabric.

Also included is a Puma Stretch Belt in quarry/oatmeal/peacoat and a pair of Puma Ignite Spikeless Sport brown shoes.

Each piece from the collection will be available at: www.cobragolf.co.uk/pumagolf/collections/heritage.

To celebrate the launch of this collection, Cobra Puma Golf and DeChambeau are hosting a Heritage Happy Hour at the grand opening of the new PGA Tour Superstore on Hilton Head Island. Attendees will be able to hit the new driver, and meet, take pictures and get autographs from Bryson.

The King F7 Wood Grain driver features the same technology that features on the standard Cobra King F7 driver, including an adjustable weight system with three CG settings in the front, the back and heel positions allows for three differing ball flights – low, high and draw, to provide golfers with optimum distance and trajectory for a variety of conditions.

This driver also boasts the Cobra Connect Powered by Arccos system which features an ultralight sensor that’s embedded in the grip, allowing golfers to automatically track the distance and accuracy of every drive.