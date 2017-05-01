Concept C16 irons coming to selected Titleist Thursdays

Titleist offers golfers the chance to trial and get fit for its ultra-premium concept C16 irons with limited sets available at select Titleist Thursdays during May

Following a highly successful US launch in 2016, Titleist is making its premium C16 Irons available to golfers in the UK & Ireland for the first time during the month of May.

Created through the Titleist Concept Clubs initiative, which allows the brand to showcase highly innovative technologies, ultra-premium materials, advanced construction methods and cosmetic treatments, golfers will be able to trial and get fit for C16 irons at select Titleist Thursdays venues over the next month.

By their nature, Titleist’s Concept Clubs are super premium and released in extremely limited quantities but may provide golfers with a glimpse of technologies which could feature in the next generation of in-line Titleist products.

“C16 Irons were designed with an absolute focus on performance and without the constraints of such things as cost of materials or manufacturing limitations,” said Josh Talge, Vice President, Titleist Golf Club Marketing.

“When we started fitting golfers into these irons last summer, it became instantly clear how big of a step we had taken. C16 truly delivers next-level performance in a player’s head size and shape, and we want to give more golfers the opportunity to experience it.”

Titleist Thursdays – what do they involve?

To find out at which Titleist Thursdays events you can be fit for the concept C16 irons, see the schedule below or visit Titleist.co.uk/golf-clubs/irons/c16

A forged, high-strength steel (K301) Cup Face in the long irons (4-7) of the Concept 16 irons produces a stronger, thinner face, delivering maximum carry distance and increased ball speed. A 1RK95 High-Strength Steel Face Insert in the short irons (8-W) creates an ultra-thin face for more distance.

Extreme High-Density Tungsten Weighting moves mass to the perimeter and deep into the Hollow-Body Construction, providing maximum forgiveness and a high-launching trajectory.

A Thin, Cast 17-4 Welded Body creates discretionary mass that is repositioned into the heel and toe, pushing the CG low and deep for a higher launch with more forgiveness.

Premium Shafts (Mitsubishi Kuro Kage Limited Edition AMC, Nippon N.S. PRO 880 AMC) with Ascending Mass Concept (AMC) technology enhance performance throughout the set. All other custom shafts are available at no upcharge (except for AeroTech SteelFiber).

The Titleist Concept C16 irons have an RPP of £,2,999 (Set of 7, steel), £3,249 (Set of 7, graphite).